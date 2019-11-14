Rappers speak on Zim Hip Hop nominations

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HIGH rising hip hop sensation who is leading the pack in this year’s Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards, King 98, has attributed his success to collaborations with Nasty C and Davido on singles Wakco and No Bad Vibes respectively.

The 21-year-old artiste has seven nominations in the Best Male, Best Album (Francesca), Song of the Year for his collaboration with South Africa’s Nasty C on Wakco, Best Music video for the same track, Hip Hop Hustle, Personality of the Year and People’s Choice categories.

King 98 (real name Ngonidzashe Dondo) said his music and foreign collaborations are an attribute to his achievement.

“It’s an honour and a blessing to see that my hard work in music has finally paid and this shows that age is just a number in the industry. What matters most is the determination, and focus that an individual and his team have as at the end all the attributes go to them.

“Up-and-coming artistes should take a leaf from me on getting foreign collabos as I can assure them that there are good investments as seen with how I mesmerised fans in the Ivyson Show in South Africa where I performed alongside Nasty C,” said King 98.

The young talented musician said even if he does not win any accolades it will be fine by him because being nominatedmeans a lot.

Ti Gonzi also has seven nominations, largely because of his hit track, Kure, which features Ishan.The song is nominated for Song of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration. Ti Gonzi has also been nominated in the Best Male, Best Hip Hop verse, Best Hip hop hustle and People’s Choice categories.

Speaking from his base in Harare, Ti Gonz said apart from the setbacks he has faced this year he feels great to be honoured for his hard work.

“I feel great to see that my hard work has paid off besides the robbery and an accident which almost made me quit the music industry, but all in all I am grateful to see that people are appreciating my work,” said Ti Gonz.

Up-and-coming artiste, Msiz’kay is also in the mix with three nominations in Best Newcomer, Best Producer and Best Alternative categories.

The Bulawayo based hip-hop sensation said he hopes to do Bulawayo proud and bring the accolades to the city.

“It is a great feeling to be recognised for your hard work thus I hope the awards land in Bulawayo.

“With Asaph also one of those leading the pack in the nominations shows how the city’s hip-hop game is going up,” said Msiz’kay. Bulawayo’s Asaph, who scooped three awards last year, has six nominations in the Best Male, Best Album (People’s Rapper), Best Hip Hop verse, Song of the Year (Vibe is Correct), Hip Hop Personality of the Year and People’s Choice categories.The hip hop awards will be held at the Wood Sensation (at the Long Chen Plaza in Harare) on December 13 with the who’s who of the local hip hop scene expected to gather there. – @mthabisi_mthire.