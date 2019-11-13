Hip Hop gongs pit three rappers

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

NEXT month rappers Asaph, T Gonzi and King 98 will battle it out at the Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards as the trio has a total of 20 nominations.

The hip hop awards will be held at the Wood Sensation (at the Long Chen Plaza in Harare) on December 13 with the who’s who of the local hip hop scene expected to gather there.

Topping the nominees list is newcomer King 98 with seven nominations in the Best Male, Best Album (Francesca), Song of the Year for his collaboration with South Africa’s Nasty C on Wakco, Best Music video for the same track, Hip Hop Hustle, Personality of the Year and People’s Choice categories.

Bulawayo’s Asaph, who scooped three awards last year, has six nominations in the Best Male, Best Album (People’s Rapper), Best hip hop verse, Song of the Year (Vibe is Correct), Hip Hop Personality of the Year and People’s Choice categories.

Ti Gonzi, who has also been putting in a lot of hard work this year, has earned himself seven nominations, largely because of his hit track, Kure, which features Ishan. The song is nominated for Song of the Year, Video of the year and Best Collaboration. Ti Gonzi has also been nominated in the Best Male, Best Hip Hop verse, Best Hip hop hustle and People’s Choice categories.

Another up-and-coming artiste, Msiz’kay is also in the mix with three nominations in Best Newcomer, Best Producer and Best alternative categories.

Zim hip hop awards founder, Adrian “Beefy” Harrison, said this year’s theme “Culture Over Everything” was meant to educate the artistes about the hip hop genre.

“Hip hop is all about culture and one can’t succeed in the genre without knowing and living the culture. So, in laymen’s terms, it means if you’re a hip hop artiste, you need to respect the genre and where you come from for you to succeed.

“The hip hop culture is our only identity,” said Beefy.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Best Male

King 98, Asaph, R Peels, Scrip Mula, Ti gonzi, brythreesixty, Crooger

Best Female

Calna, Kikky Bad Ass, Natasha muz, Phreshy, Lady eef, Trae Young

Best Collaboration

· Mudiwa ft Trevor Dongo Amai Vakandirera, Ishan & Ti Gonzi- Kure, Bryn k ft Crooger – Tungamirai, Bry Threesixty ft Jskxxvi – Big mad, N JAY OH ft Jnr Brown, Gze-pena remix, R Peels ft Ti Gonzi –Moto, King 98 ft Lay lizz ,Nasty C- Wacko

Best Hip-Hop Group

BGS, Team Bho, Mula Nation, Uchiha the Empire Clan, Dollar Sign

Best Producer

Jamal, Hillzy, Scrip Mula, Mars on the Beat, Msiz’kay

Best New Comer

N Jay OH, Six OH, The Shoemaker, Msiz’kay, Tonic the Manic,Saidi

Best Local Brand Supporting Local Hip-Hop

Zvanhuwa Fashions, Kingsville Clothing, Stars29· Changamire Hip Hop Festival, Team Legacy, Red Nation Live, Grape Vine

Best Album

King 98 – Francesca, Asaph – Peoples rapper, Stunner – Ghetto Chronicles, R peels – God is my Therapist, Script Mulla- Scriptian

Best Promoter

Zimboy, Thorne Laroq, Naboth Rizzla

Best Diaspora

Gt Beatz, Mab, DJ Simonsays, Mlue J, Jimi Maleta, Benvolio

Best Radio DJ –

Thorne Laroq – Khulumani FM, Lady K and PD the Ghost – ZiFm Stereo, Mic Sprinter – Heart and Soul, Mox – Star FM,Promethious – Power FM

Best Club DJ

Raydizz, Tk Beatz, DJ Joey Lion, DJ Drew

Best Gospel Act

NTA, J Soldier, Mudiwa, Caspeado, Lil Megaz

Best Underground

Gun x da Pharoah, Fyp, Dave, Cottage 47, Hfiles, Fourbeat fam

Best alternative

Coco We Africa, Msiz’kay, Dakid verse, Ishan, Kayge 40

Best Media

Red Nation Live, The Juice Magazine, Zimsphere, Unsigned Hype, Seletine Social architect, Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Song of the year

Asaph – Vibe is correct, Jnr Brown – Loud, King 98 – Wacko, Ti Gonzi – Kufamba Murima, Ishan & Ti Gonzi – Kure

Video Of The Year

Ishan & Ti Gonzi – Kure, Tanto Wavie – John Chibadura, King 98 – Wacko, Scrip Mula – King Santa, Bryan K ft Crooger – Tungamirai, Schingy – Kufinhura ft Trevor D and H20

Best hip hop hustle

Brythreesixty, King 98, Hillzy, Ti Gonzi, DJ Towers, Thorn Laroq, Crooger

Best hip hop verse (sweet 16 award)

Mudiwa – Amai Makandirera ft Trevor Dongo verse, Ti Gonzi – Mabazooker, Enzo Nemapumacol, Jnr Brown – Loud, Stunner – Bhutsu Dzangu, Asaph – Vibe is Correct

Hip hop personality of the year (none submission category)

Raydizz, Stunner, Kikky badass, Mudiwa, Asaph

People’s Choice

Asaph, Mudiwa, Stunner, King 98, Crooger ,Kikky, Ti-gonzi, Brythreesixty