Bulawayo beauty crowned Miss Summer Vic Falls

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THIRTEEN budding models took part in a Miss Summer Vic Falls modelling contest which was eventually won by a Bulawayo-based nursing assistant student, Tariro Murumbi on Saturday.

The models, between the ages of 18 and 25, were drawn from Victoria Falls, Hwange and some from as far as Bulawayo.

The modelling contest was organised by Comfort Pub and Grill while Size Four Modelling Agency of Harare scouted for the models.

Murumbi, aged 21 beat Anita Wangisi and Luthando Moyo who became first and second princesses respectively. Sikhethweyinkosi Siwela was voted Miss Personality.

Wilbert ‘Coach Wil’ Rukato of Size Four Modelling Agency coached the models before the occasion.

Murumbi said she was over the moon.

“I’m very happy. I couldn’t believe it when they called out my name as it was like I was dreaming. This indeed is a dream come true for me,” she said.

The beauty who is studying towards being a certified nursing assistant at Angel Care Home Health said this was not her first time to model as she once contested for Miss Bulawayo Junior.

For her efforts, Murumbi won a helicopter ride courtesy of Shearwater Adventures, a Sunset Cruise and a Glamourise Chocker as well as $600 prize money. – @ncubeleon