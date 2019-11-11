SA, Zimbabwe artistes billed for Bulawayo Shutdown 2019

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa’s Nasty C, Mafikizolo and Zimbabwe’s Winky D, Asaph and Cal Vin are part of a massive line-up of artistes billed to rock Bulawayo during the festive season.

The show dubbed “Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown” will be held at Queens Sports Club on December 28.

Also part of the line-up is Amapiano star De Mthuda of the Shesha Geza fame, Thol’ukuth’ hit-maker Killer Kau and more locals Lee McHoney, Novuyo Seagirl, Msiz’kay, Shashl, GDA Fire, Mzoe 7, DJ Skaiva and Dostro&MK.

Event organisers, Skyz Metro FM, who have partnered Universal Music Africa music stable, said they hoped to use this show to bring artistes together.

“We’re bringing a variety of artistes including some from the Universal Music stable. This will provide an opportunity for Bulawayo artistes to hopefully, find synergies and seek collaborations with artistes from the established music stable,” said Skyz Metro FM boss Qhubani Moyo.

“This is an inclusive show that’ll bring in various genres of music with high tempo in the likes of Nasty C, Asaph and Cal Vin with their hip hop and De Mthuda with Amapiano.

“Mature music from Mafikizolo will be for those who want mellow music and we’ll complement that mix with Winky D.” He said to ensure that everything flows smoothly, they will tighten security on the night and work closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and private security.

Moyo said the stage and everything that is needed for the show will be set up two days from the event.Certainly, this show is poised to replace the annual Kalawa Homecoming gig that has been held in the city for the past six years. But in recent years, its organisers seemed to be running out of ideas and funds as they kept downsizing it.

Also, with Oskido not committing to having a Kalawa Homecoming party this year, the Bulawayo Shutdown might be the perfect tonic for merrymakers in Bulawayo this festive season.

Seemingly taking advantage of Kalawa’s exit, Moyo said their show was not going to be a once off as they are planning to host it annually.

“With this shutdown which we want to host annually, we’ll be bringing in different artistes from outside the country and blending them with local talent. There’ll be other smaller shows during the coming year which will culminate with this shutdown show at the end of the year,” said Moyo.