Family Voices put second album on hold

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ACAPELLA group, Family Voices, have put on hold their second album as they want to focus on the Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition after clinching the ticket to represent Zimbabwe.

The Bulawayo-based group which was formed in 1999 released its debut album titled Time for Breaking Through in 2014. Five years later, the six-member group is in the lime light after taking part in the Amazing Voices auditions last month and being chosen to represent Zimbabwe at the continental show where US$100 000 is up for grabs.

The group comprises Ronald “Stone” Magigwani, Bobby James Odendaal, Tinashe Chitsaka, Melusi Sibanda, Nkanyiso Gumbo and Ngonidzashe Musiniwa is part of three groups which were shortlisted to represent Zimbabwe at the regional finals in South Africa.

Stone said they have shelved the album recording as their main focus now is to make an impression in South Africa.

“Our focus now is on representing the country in South Africa at the Amazing Voices reality show. So all projects including the album that we were working on, have been halted.

“Furthermore, we can’t rush it as we want the album to be of top quality that people will enjoy,” said Stone.

The group that was pioneered by Idols Africa winner Eric Moyo and former Joyous Celebration member, Mkhululi Bhebhe has been touring the region and returned from Botswana last week where they shared the stage with South Africa’s Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha.

Looking back to the release of their debut album, Stone said they thought it would be their breakthrough but were disappointed by the outcome. He said although the album is appreciated outside the country, it has not done well locally.

“Everywhere we perform our debut album outside the country’s borders, the shows sell out but it’s very difficult for our music to be appreciated by the Bulawayo audience, let alone nationally. I don’t know what it is? Is it that we aren’t relevant anymore?” quizzed Stone.

But with the coming of the Amazing Voices show which seeks to unearth unsigned outfits, Stone said that they hope people from their home town and country at large, will finally recognise their talent and appreciate them.

2014 was certainly a good year for the group as they were invited to South Africa for a cameo role of singing at Thandaza and Ranthumeng’s wedding on South African soapie Muvhango to celebrate the soapie’s 2 000-episode.

Family Voices is brought together by a common calling and aim to fulfil a dream of ministering using acappella singing. Coming in as the third generation of the Family Voices, the outfit has roots in the Family of God church.