Jah Prayzah cancels Byo show

Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO fans will have to wait a bit longer to witness Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation Band live in action as the musician has cancelled his gig that was slated for this weekend.

Jah Prayzah who is preparing for his performance at the One Africa Music Festival in Dubai next weekend, was billed to perform at the Homestead Conference Centre on Saturday.

But, due to a video shoot and family function in Harare on that day, the artiste communicated to show promoters that he will no longer be able to travel to Bulawayo.

“Jah Prayzah will no longer be coming to Bulawayo this weekend as he has other commitments in Harare this weekend. Due to this unforeseen circumstance, we were forced to cancel the show in Bulawayo,” said one of the show organisers, Assan Mandizvidza Mugumbate.

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze apologised to fans in the city but said they have since rescheduled the show.

“The Bulawayo show will now be held on November 29. Jah Prayzah will be busy with a video shoot he needs to wrap up this week as well as a family function he needs to attend on Saturday hence the postponement,” said Mushapaidze.

Mushapaidze, however, said the Beitbridge show at Pagomba Café tomorrow was going ahead as scheduled. – @waynecas