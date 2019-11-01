Berita’s single finds way into blockbuster

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AFROSOUL singer/songwriter and producer Berita Khumalo’s hit single, Ndicel’ ikiss is part of the motion picture soundtrack for Netflix’s blockbuster rom-com, Holiday In The Wild.

Netflix’s Holiday In The Wild, shot mostly in South Africa with some scenes in Zambia debuted yesterday on Netflix.

It stars Sex and The City leading actress, Kristin Davis, and Actor Rob Lowe.

The film tells the story of Kate Conrad (Davis), a stylish Manhattanite, who is about to have her life turned upside down when her husband decides to leave her just as they were about to celebrate their “second honeymoon” on an African safari.

Having taken the decision to embark on the trip by herself, she ends up spending the whole Christmas holiday and during the period she discovers that wildlife inspires her to follow her heart and find new purpose for her life.

At the end of the movie the opening chords of Berita’s, Ndicel’ ikiss, is heard as Kate decides to stay in Africa after finding love.

Ndicel’ ikiss was released under her new independent label, Assali Music, published by Universal Music Publishing South Africa earlier this year just before Valentine’s day in time for the love season.

Ndicel’ ikiss peaked at number 16 on the radio monitor RAMS charts and has since become a favourite sing-along at concerts and festivals.

In a statement, her management team said this was a great opportunity for her music to be exposed to the world.

“This sync deal seeks to be an opportunity that’ll expose Berita’s sound and song writing to a new audience all around the world. We are very excited about this development and what’s to come,” said the statement.

Berita said her song being a score on an international movie was a dream come true for her.

“Growing up I dreamt of writing music for films, this is truly a dream come true, this is my first synch deal, and it’s a really big deal,” said Berita.

She said she would like to thank people who helped her on the song.

“Special thanks to my co-writer Bongi Baliti Mantakana, my co- producer Tazzy, for helping me bring this song to life. Shout out to Universal Music Publishing,” she said.

According to UK’s The Guardian, Holiday in the Wild is a nice, pretty, easy, undemanding film, which is ultimately what people want from their Christmas output.

“It’s cheesy, it’s stupid, but it’s also really quite charming. And if it reaches A Christmas Prince level of infamy, we’ll be seeing sequels and spin-offs for years to come.”