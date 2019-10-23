National braai fest postponed

Showbiz Reporter

THE much-anticipated national braai festival that was scheduled to take place in Harare this weekend has been postponed indefinitely due to the SADC solidarity day against illegal Western sanctions on Zimbabwe march taking place tomorrow.

The Castle Lager National Braai Day meant to bring friends together, was expected to take place at Old Hararians Sports Club tomorrow and on Saturday.

In a statement, event organisers, Delta Beverages, said: “Due to other national events, the Castle Lager National Braai Day activation which was scheduled for the 25th to the 26th of October 2019 at the Old Hararians Sports Club has been postponed to a date to be advised.

“Further communication on tickets already bought for the event will follow in due course. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” Delta Beverages said.

This postponement has left many disappointed especially considering that tents had already been erected at the venue. A star-studded line-up of artistes Winky D, Freeman, Takura, Killer T and ExQ was supposed to provide entertainment.