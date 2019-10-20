JP fans want Christmas album

Mthabisi Tshuma

Jah Prayzah fans are pleading with the internationally recognised artiste to release an album which they will sing along and dance to during the festive season.

For the past couple of years, Jah Prayzah has been consistent in releasing albums just in time for the festive season, but this time around, it seems fans will have to jive to last year’s songs from the Chitubu album, something which they are against.

Customarily, at this time of the year, his group of obstinate fans would sit tight for another collection which would potentially have a collaboration with a foreign artiste as he has done successively since 2016 when he released Mdhara Vachauya which had the hit Watora Mari which featured Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz.

He followed the album up with Kutonga Kwaro in 2017 which had a collaboration with Nigeria’s Yemi Alade — Nziyo Yerudo and Platnumz again on Poporipo. Last year, he released Chitubu which had a collaboration with Kenya’s Sauti Sol. Before that, he released a single Angel Lo which featured Jamaica’s Jah Cure.

This year has had the cards turning around as the artiste, up to now, has not released any album or single with an international act and it seems he will not be doing so anytime soon. He has just dropped one single, Sadza Nemuriwo which fans feel is not enough to get them through the festive season. He also dropped visuals for tracks Chikomo, Dangerous and Dzamutsana to keep fans entertained, but still, they are not satistfied.

Distraught fans last week took to the musician’s Facebook page to question if he would be releasing an album or meaningful singles. One of the fans, Samantha Rue Nehumba wrote: “Hello Mukoma Jah. Ndokumbirwo kubvunza kuti gore rino, kune album launch here? Christmas tojaivha futi here Dzamutsana? Ndatone stress (Hie brother Jah. Will there be an album launch this year? For Christmas we’ll be dancing to Dzamutsana again this year? I’m stressed).”

Many responded to Nehumba’s plea saying they share the same sentiments. Some also quizzed why the artiste was not staging local shows as he has neglected them.

Responding to this call, Jah Prayzah, through his manager Keen Mushapaidze, simply said there were no plans to release an album this year.

He said this was due to their tight schedule as they have been constantly travelling abroad for shows.

Mushapaidze, however promised fans more singles in the coming weeks.

“Due to certain logistics, Jah Prayzah will only be dropping his 10th album within the first half of next year. However, he has promised fans that they’ll have something to celebrate during the festive season as he’s working on dropping a number of singles,” said Mushapaidze.

He said this year has been a good one for the musician, who is on a quest to penetrate the international market, as he has had an increase in shows abroad. For the past couple of months, Jah Prayzah has been working closely with One Africa, a move which has seen him perform in New York and London at the One Africa Music Festivals. At these festivals, he has performed alongside Wyclef Jean, 2 Face Idibia, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Harmonize and Diamond Platnumz among many other African greats. He has also found a new home in Maputo where he is billed to perform again next month.

“It’s been a good year for Jah Prayzah as he’s had a number of shows outside the country, a sign that the JP brand is steadily growing. We’d like to thank fans who have stood by him in his journey from the Tsviriyo days up to now,” Mushapaidze said.

Local fans who have been yearning for performances from the musician, Mushapaidze said, should not cry any more as the artiste is currently performing at various local venues. On November 8, Jah Prayzah is billed to perform in Beitbridge at Pagomba Café followed by a performance in Bulawayo at a venue yet to be finalised on the next day. — @mthabisi_mthire

