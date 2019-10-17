Busiswa launches new record label

Award winning singer Busiswa has just launched her much anticipated record label, Majesty music.

Taking to her Instagram page, Busiswa shared that she’s been in the music industry for six years now and expressed how thankful she is to everyone who supported and embraced her throughout her journey.

The 30-year-old told Daily Sun why she felt this was the next big move for her.

“I was with Kalawa Jazmee for six years and realised I had learnt enough. It’s time for me to be independent,” she said.

“Majesty Music is a place for royalty and queens. I’m looking for young new females who are ready to kick a** in the game,” she added.

Busiswa also unveiled her new partnership Cando at the launch. – Channel24

