Byo Beach party on the cards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ELEGANT Steps Modelling and Arts Agency (ESMAA) will be hosting a Beach Party at Hashtag nightclub in Bulawayo this Saturday as a way of embracing the summer season.

The party will feature performances from musicians POY and Whining Divas as well as models from around the city.

Party organiser, fashion guru Method Nsingo, said the event was inspired by the high temperatures that are being experienced in the city and lack of refreshing events.

“Since we’re a landlocked country, it’s been long since party lovers in Bulawayo were treated to an event which has a beach vibe. We decided to treat them to one by organising this party where we’ll improvise to give them the much needed beach feel,” Nsingo said. He said a beach setup with sand and water cannons will be erected in the bar and as people get into the nightspot, they’ll be welcomed by a seafront atmosphere.

Photo-shoots with models, both male and female, will be the order of the day with Nsingo advising photo-phobic revellers not to hesitate attending the event as it will be the talk of town the next day.

“To create memories, we’ll offer free photo-shoots for revellers with top models. It’ll be an amazing experience because the photos will make one feel like they were at a beach.” Entrance fee to the party has been pegged at RTGS$20 with ladies who will be there before 6PM set to receive complimentary cocktails. – @mthabisi_mthire.

