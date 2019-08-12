Revellers want more

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALTHOUGH there was a low turnout at the Cooler Box Train Party on Saturday, revellers said they had a great time, describing the event as epic.

The Cooler Box Train party saw revellers partying on a train from Bulawayo to Redwood, Figtree where they disembarked for a braai.

Along the way, people jammed to the sounds of DJ Slam and Slammer. To add onto the fun, the revellers were given free braai packs and some took too many and failed to finish their portions.

What made the event more interesting was that it did not have the usual city faces as it attracted people from as far as Harare and Botswana.

Ashley Nasa from Botswana said she had a great time on the train.

“It was a great experience. I loved being around people who love to party. It was an epic adventure in Zimbabwe,” said Nasa.

Tapiwa Makoni from Harare said: “It was an amazing experience. I’ve never been to such an event and enjoyed like that. The vibe was great and we look forward to another one,” said Makoni.

Said Tariro Likukuma: “I came from Harare for this train party and it was off the hinges, we had a great time. Next time they organise such, we’ll definitely be there.”

Xoli Maphosa from Bulawayo also said she had a great time.

“What an experience! We need such parties more often. I liked that it was well organised and I loved particularly the variety of alcoholic beverages that were available,” said Maphosa.

Organiser of the train party, Tate Soko described the train party as a success.

“Even though the whole of Bulawayo didn’t turn up, the ones who did said they had an amazing experience. The main purpose of the train party was for people to have fun and I believe they had fun. That’s why I’m saying it was a success.

“People have been calling and asking that we host another train party and we’re considering doing another one sometime soon,” said Soko.

Like this: Like Loading...