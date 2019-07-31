Mapopoma Festival tickets go on sale

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ADVANCE tickets for the 2019 Mapopoma Festival in Victoria Falls are now available with locals set to pay a discounted USD$30 for a three-day pass.

The festival, now in its second edition, will run from December 29 to 31 at the Victoria Falls Club.

Event organiser, Patrick “DJ Spevar” Musonza, said the early-bird tickets, which are being sold at Khanondo Safaris in Victoria Falls, would be available until end of August.

He said Zimbabweans will be required to produce their National Identity cards to buy the ordinary advance tickets for USD$30 or USD$75 for VIP tickets for the three-day period.

Foreigners will have to buy theirs online at USD$34.89 and $79.89 for the advance ordinary and VIP tickets respectively.

He said the tickets are limited and as such, urged people to buy them on time. Those wishing to buy online, DJ Spevar said, can do so through the ClicknPay website.

The event’s media liaison officer, Leslie Phiri, said preparations for the festival were going on well. He said they have included a VVIP all-access ticket which will have a full package comprising a boat party on the Zambezi River and interaction with artistes for the three-day period.

So far, event organisers have unveiled South African artistes Babes Wodumo, Distruction Boyz and Kwaito group Big Nuz as some of the festival’s headline acts. Three shows, the Global Dance Music on December 29, Colour Fest Picnic and Braai on December 30 and the Ubuntu Concert on December 31 will be held.

Initially, organisers had hoped to attract 15 000 revellers but after releasing their line-up which has excited many, they are now hoping to get up to 25 000 people. This targeted audience is five times the number of revellers who attended last year’s inaugural event at Zambezi House. – @ncubeleon

