Cooler box train party on the cards

Showbiz Correspondent

A COOLER Box Train party is on the cards in Bulawayo with revellers set to travel to Figtree while partying on the train in what promises to be an exciting outing.

The train party will be held on August 10 with the train set to depart the National Railways of Zimbabwe Bulawayo station at 1PM.

Event organiser, Aussie-based Tate Soko, said the train party was inspired by Babongile Sikhonjwa’s 40th birthday celebrations on a train three years ago. He said he also realised that most locals had never been on a train so this will be a good opportunity for them to board one.

“People had fun at Sikhonjwa’s birthday party that was held on a train. We want to bring that ambience back with this train party. Hopefully, merrymakers will come in their numbers and enjoy on the train,” said Soko.

He said there was limited space on the train and urged people to buy their tickets early to avoid disappointment.

“There are only 300 seats available on the train. We’ve tickets available at Hartsfield Tshisanyama with the cheapest being $10 and VIP going for $50. In the VIP, people will be seated in sleeper coaches that take a maximum of six people each. These have privacy and can be locked for the safety of their property,” said Soko.

He said people will be allowed to bring their own cooler boxes as long as they pay the requisite entrance fee.

However, those without cooler boxes should not worry as there will be a bar for revellers on board. At the venue, a secret location in Figtree, there will be a braai with various DJs entertaining patrons.

“We’ve bought a cow and pigs for braai. These will be served when we get to the destination at Figtree,” said Soko.

Since the show will be held on the same day that Amapiano king, Kabza de Small will be in town, an after-party has been arranged at Cosmopolitan Night Club.

“It’ll take at least two hours to and from Figtree so we expect that by 11PM, people will be back in Bulawayo. This will be a perfect time to make their way to the Amapiano party,” said Soko.

Those in the VIP will have an advantage as their coach has showers.

“These people can actually shower when the train makes its way to Bulawayo so that they attend the after-party fresh.”

