Destruction Boyz for Mapopoma Fest

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

DURBAN gqom music duo Distruction Boyz is the latest addition to the Mapopoma Festival taking place in Victoria Falls in December.

A fortnight ago, music lovers were excited by Babes Wodumo who was unveiled as the first foreign artiste that will headline the festival that will run from December 29 to 31.

Looking at the SA artistes who have been unveiled thus far, the festival, now in its second edition, seems to be growing tremendously.

Event organiser, Patrick ‘DJ Spevar’ Musonza, said preparations were going on well adding that they will be releasing names of local and foreign artistes slowly until the end of August. He hinted that bigger names were coming.

He said for now, they had sealed deals with the Omunye Phez’Komunye hit-makers – Distruction Boyz as well as Babes.

The DJ said they had revised their target audience from 15 000 to 25 000 people because of their line-up which is attracting more people. The targeted audience is five times the number who attended last year’s inaugural event at Zambezi House.

For this year’s edition, DJ Spevar said they had settled for Victoria Falls Sports Club which is right in the CBD and done away with Zambezi House which was out of town.

“We’re targeting to get 25 000 people over the three days. It may not happen, but that’s our target.

Last year we didn’t have headline acts and the location was too far so we worked on this and thus hope the event will be a success,” said DJ Spevar.

“The new venue also offers convenience for show attendees as it is in the town centre with ample parking space and within walking distance from the nearby Chinotimba suburb (for locals).”

He said what people are seeing at this stage in terms of the Mapopoma Festival preparations, is just a tip of an iceberg as bigger things are in store.

“We started preparations in January and we’re going forward. Mapopoma Festival is now legitimately registered with the National Arts

Council hence we are now compliant.

“When you see us releasing names of artists, it means deals are sealed with them and they’ve been paid their 50 percent advance fee. As such, fans should be assured that there’s no going back at this point,” he said.

Now in its second year, Mapopoma Festival is fast gaining popularity owing to vast marketing by organisers, and also because it caters for locals.

Last year’s inaugural event had performances from local acts only at Zambezi House.

For this year, there will be a Global Dance Music Day which will run concurrently with a boat party on the Zambezi River.

A Colour Fest picnic and braai will be held on December 30.

On New Year’s Eve, an Ubuntu Concert will be held with revellers encouraged to bring their respective countries’ flags. – @ncubeleon

