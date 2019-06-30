RoilBAAs bring city to a halt

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

BIGGER and better is what was promised and this was what was delivered during the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on Saturday evening.

Touted as the biggest dress up event in the city, the who’s who in Bulawayo came out in droves wearing outlandish, jaw dropping and statement making outfits and brought the city to a standstill.

The red carpet was the centre of attraction where the fashion police scrutinised what each person was wearing.

However, this was a precursor of what was going to happen during the night. The huge venue, although not filled to the brim, was teeming with excitement and great performances on stage. Artistes in their varied ensembles and individually never put a foot wrong as they made it their mission to entertain the crowd.

The awards were graced by the Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe chairperson Nicholas Moyo and United Refineries CEO Busisa Moyo among other dignitaries.

On the winners front, the highlight was Novuyo-Seagirl who won Song of the Year for her track AEIOU and Outstanding Female Artiste, while Iyasa made a clean sweep of the dance awards winning the Outstanding Male dancer, Female dancer and Arts ensemble award. Filmmaker Daniel Lasker walked away with two gongs Outstanding TV/Film director and Outstanding Film for the short movie The Man.

Cal Vin won the Outstanding Male Artiste award while Asaph, who had a trailblazing 2018, was crowned hip hop king for the second year running at the awards.

A first happened; there was a tie in the Outstanding Actor in theatre award where Cedrick Msongelwa and Ronald Sigeca (Zandezi) could not be separated.

In the category that caused much controversy after Oskido rejected the nomination, Outstanding Arts Personality from Outside of Bulawayo, Winky D walked away with the gong.

It was also befitting that the awards, which are a celebration of arts efforts, awarded Lovemore Majaivana a Lifetime Achievement award. This is a man whose music has been in the social fabric of the city and even the country for eternity.

Below is the full list of winner at the awards.

ROIL BULAWAYO ARTS AWARDS WINNERS LIST (2019)



MUSIC AWARDS



1. Outstanding Gospel Artist/Act – Knowledge Nkiwane

2. Outstanding Kwaito/House/Gqom Artist/Act – Skaiva

3. Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Artist/Act – Clement Magwaza

4. Outstanding Imbube/Accapella Act – Nobuntu

5. Outstanding Alternative (Maskandi/Jazz) Music Artist – Jeys Marabini

6. Outstanding Hip Hop Artist/Act – Asaph

7. Outstanding Female Artist – Novuyo Seagirl

8. Outstanding Male Artist – Cal vin

9. Song of the Year – A. E. I. O. U. by Novuyo Seagirl

10. Outstanding Music Producer – Percy Mativenga

11. Outstanding Video Director – Vusa “Blaqs” Hlatshwayo

12. Outstanding Choral Group – Bulawayo Choristers

DANCE AWARDS



13. Outstanding Male Dancer – Newman Gondwe (IYASA)

14. Outstanding Female Dancer – Lethokuhle Ncube (IYASA)

15. Outstanding Contemporary Dance Ensemble – IYASA

16. Outstanding Traditional Dance Ensemble – Umkhathi Theatre Works

THEATRE

AWARDS



17. Outstanding Theatre Production – Zandezi

18. Outstanding Theatre Actress – Charlene Mangweni (Ukama)

19. Outstanding Theatre Actor – Cadrick Msongelwa & Ronald Sigeca (Zandezi)

20. Outstanding Director – Memory Kumbota (Garden of Dreams)

SCHOOLS

AWARDS



21. Outstanding Arts Educator – Bridget Sayers (Gifford High School)

22. Outstanding Schools Arts Effort (High Schools) – Gifford High School

23. Outstanding Actor (High Schools) – Bruce Gandiyaru (Nketa High School)

24. Outstanding Schools Arts Effort (Primary Schools) – Matshayisikhova Primary School

VISUAL

ARTS

AWARDS



25. Outstanding Visual Artist (3 Dimensional) – Sikhulile Sibanda (Ngibuhlungu)

26. Outstanding Visual Artist (2 Dimensional) – George Masarira (Inkululeko)

MEDIA

AWARDS



27. Outstanding Arts Photographer – Mgcini Nyoni (ConvergenceZw)

28. Outstanding Arts Journalist Across Board – Bruce Ndlovu (Sunday News)

29. Outstanding Main Stream Media House – Skyz Metro FM

30. Outstanding Online Media – Urban Culxure

FILM

AND

TELEVISION

AWARDS



31. Outstanding TV/Film Actress – Mbo Mahocs (Scandal)

32. Outstanding Film/TV Director – Daniel Lasker (The Man)

33. Outstanding Film – The Man by Daniel Lasker

34. Outstanding Film/TV Actor – Calvin Madula (Ezakomatshelela)

35. Outstanding Television Production – Ezakomatshelela

SPOKEN

WORD

AWARDS



36. Outstanding Comedian – Q. Dube

37. Outstanding Poet – Desire Moyo a.k.a. Moyoxide

LITERARY ARTS AWARDS

38. Outstanding Fiction – Novuyo Rosa Tshuma (House of Stones)

FASHION

&

LIFESTYLE

AWARDS



39. Outstanding Female Model – Tholakele Dlamini

40. Outstanding Male Model – Ben Chest

41. Outstanding Fashion Designer/House – Empress Primy

DJ

AWARDS



42. Outstanding Radio DJ – Donna N – Skyz Metro FM

43. Outstanding Club DJ – DJ Eugy (Red Café)

SPECIAL

AWARDS



44. Outstanding Newcomer Across All Genres – Tebza

45. Outstanding Ambassador – Rest of the World – Insingizi

46. Outstanding Ambassador – Republic of South Africa – Bekezela Nkomo

47. Outstanding Arts Personality from Outside of Bulawayo – Winky D

48. Outstanding Community Engagement – Rachael Voko Ncube

49. Lifetime Achievement – Lovemore Majaivana

