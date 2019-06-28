Male pantyliner: A weird necessity!

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

IMAGINE a man wearing a pantyliner, a product that has been used by women for feminine hygiene for all these years.

Pantyliners have been used by women for absorbency for daily vaginal discharge, light menstrual flow, tampon and menstrual cup backup, spotting, post-intercourse discharge, and urinary incontinence.

However, the game has changed as men in Bulawayo were on Thursday evening, during the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards nominee appreciation dinner, introduced to a male panty liner by Longrich Zimbabwe. Cries of outrage and expressions of astonishment rang around the room when the product was introduced.

For some, it was unfathomable for one to be wearing a panty liner as a man. The emotions of outrage and confusion by men were entertainment fodder for women who laughed throughout the presentation. One question that was thrown in was, what would happen if wives or girlfriends stumbled upon a pantyliner in their better halves’ briefs.

Amidst all this bewilderment, Nobuhle Gundu from Longrich Zimbabwe, the sponsors of the nominees’ dinner, explained that their pantyliner, which has medicinal properties, helps reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

“Pantyliners are not designed for menstruating ladies or women only. Rather, it is designed to cure diseases of various kinds. It could be used in underpants by either females or males as it reduces the risk of prostate cancer in men,” she said.

When she said this, it caught the attention of many because according to a 2016 report by Zimbabwe Cancer Registry (ZCR), prostate cancer accounted for 22 percent of all the 7 265 cancers recorded that year.

Roil BAA Outstanding Kwaito/House Act nominee, DJ Skaiva, who was part of the crowd, said he was bemused that there was such a product.

“At first, I thought this isn’t a product that we as men can use in our underwear. I know ladies use them, but us guys, how will it fit? There were many things that went through my mind like will it be comfortable or not? It was just a weird thing for me,” said DJ Skaiva.

He said it was when he was told that it reduces the risk of prostate cancer that he started listening attentively.

“I even went as far as asking where I could get the pantyliners. I think it helps and can help me as a person and an artiste. But I think they should change the product name because pantyliner just doesn’t cut it.

“It’s bizarre for something for men to be called pantyliner,” said DJ Skaiva.

During the presentation, Gundu, who said men can purchase the pantyliners at their shop in the CBD, demonstrated how men could use them saying one can wear it the whole day.

Like this: Like Loading...