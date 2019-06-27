Meet & greet MisRed in Bulawayo

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

MEDIA personality and ZiFM presenter, MisRed, will have a meet-and-greet at Ster Kinekor cinemas in Bulawayo from 11AM to 12.30PM tomorrow.

Admission is free.

MisRed will be in the City of Kings for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards which take place at ZITF Hall 4 tomorrow.

“I’ll be in Bulawayo tomorrow for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards to show some love and support Bulawayo arts. I’ve also decided to do a meet-and-greet with some Bulawayo fans who love what I do. I was amazed by the love I received when I was there during the ZITF,” she said.

When MisRed was in Bulawayo during this year’s edition of the ZITF in April, a video of a fan who cried upon meeting her did the rounds on social media.

MisRed also called out Bulawayo designers who wanted to dress her for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards through a competition which ran from June 13 to June 20.

The radio host took to social media to commend the talented Bulawayo designers saying she was shocked by the amazing talent that Bulawayo designers have.

“Thank you so much to all the Bulawayo designers who sent in their sketches and work. I had no idea there were so many amazingly talented designers in Bulawayo! Thank you to those who made their submissions. Winning designer will be contacted soon.”

Like this: Like Loading...