Mgcini Nyoni wants to pave way for other photographers

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TWO-time Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) winner, veteran photographer Mgcini Nyoni, says this is the last year that his name should appear on the nominees’ list as he believes it is time to mentor others and join the adjudication panel.

Nyoni has won the Outstanding Arts Photographer category for the past two RoilBAA editions and it seems he is steaming ahead in winning this year’s third edition.

When his name popped up as a nominee this year, he said he considered declining the nomination.

“I seriously considered opting out of this year’s awards as I believed I was ready to move on to the mentoring and adjudication side of things. But, there should be a gradual and orderly withdrawal from spaces that impact growth of the industry.

“This will however, be my last RoilBAA nomination in this particular category,” said Nyoni.

The photographer has been a permanent feature at most arts events that happen in the city.

He has covered most editions of the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo as well as music, fashion and theatre shows.

He has also taken his photography to Harare and covered Jah Prayzah’s album launch and recently, King 98’s album launch.

With four years of documenting art, Nyoni, who is also a playwright and theatre director, described his craft as a collaboration between him and the subject.

“I can best describe my photography as a collaboration between me and the subject. When I’m photographing a theatre show, I document the soul of the show as opposed to just capturing a record of occurrence,” said Nyoni.

Reflecting on his career, the Amakhosi Arts Academy graduate said he stumbled upon art photography.

“I didn’t make a conscious decision to become a photographer. I bought a camera for a project I’d been commissioned to do and since I was already close to a decade into poetry, theatre and film, it made sense to photograph what I was familiar with,” he said.

Other than the arts, Nyoni is a qualified high school teacher who taught English, Biology and Integrated Sciences for five years before becoming a full time artist.

He is also the founder and creative director of #ConvergenceZW, a multimedia company and Poetry Bulawayo.

