All set for Miss Tourism Mat North

THE ramp is set for the Miss Tourism Matabeleland North pageant taking place at Invuvu Bar in Victoria Falls on Saturday.

At least 20 beauties are expected to battle it out after going through auditions last month.

The lady who will be crowned queen will go on to represent the province at the national finals set for September.

Event organiser, Shauntel Nkomo said the corporate world was still welcome to support the event.

“We’ve secured the venue and models are going into boot camp today (yesterday) as we prepare for the final on Saturday. We expect between 20 and 25 models to take to the ramp,” said Nkomo.

During their boot camp, the models will visit Chinotimba Old People’s Home where they will do a clean-up exercise before having lunch with the elderly inmates.

