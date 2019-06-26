Pezhuba Pachena get Neshamwari finals ticket

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

PEZHUBA Pachena traditional dance group from Hwange will represent Matabeleland North at this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Festival finals after winning the provincial finals this past weekend.

For their effort, Pezhuba Pachena won RTGS$1 000 while second placed Imvimbi Arts from Victoria Falls walked away RTGS$800 richer.

Other participants were Inguquko White Stars, Vulindlela Theatre Company, Zambezi Nyau, Black Buffaloes, Makishi, Gule Wamukulu, Amakhosikazi and African Traditional Vibes.

The winning group has promised to break legs for a top spot and have targeted a top three finish at the national finals set for August 10 at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma.

“We’re very happy and know it’s hard work that paid because we had our eyes on the national finals. We are not going there (Kadoma) just to compete, but we’ll surely finish in the top three,” said Pezhuba Pachena director Lucky Munzabwa.

This will be the fourth time the group will represent the province with its best finish having been fourth position in 2017.

Commenting on the provincial finals, event organisers said they were impressed by the level of competition.

“There has been improvement in terms of performance and it’s our wish to have a provincial event of our own so our groups have a platform to perfect their skills,” said National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Matabeleland North acting provincial arts manager Philani Dube.

Zimbabwe National Traditional Dancers’ Association president Kennedy Kachuruka commended Pezhuba Pachena for performing an original Nambya dance, Nsumbule.

“The winners performed the original dance for Hwange that is Nsumbule/Chipesu which is a Nambya dance. This shows that we’re preserving our cultural heritage, especially noting that Zimbabwe is a dynamic country with dances from almost six countries,” he said.

Sponsors of the event, Delta Beverages, through their commercial executive Hector Muchuchu, said: “The event was successful in terms of attendance and quality of performance which was beyond expectation. We think we’re achieving our objective as a company which is to promote arts and give back to the community.”

