Mimmie to share stage with Berita

Bongani Ndlovu/Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Correspondent

MUSICIANS MJ Sings, Mimmie Tarukwana and Vuyo Brown will be sharing the stage with Berita at her free concert that is taking place on Saturday at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Mimmie, a versatile artiste who is the lead vocalist of The Outfit Band, said she was honoured to be sharing the stage with Berita.

“I’m excited and nervous to be performing with Berita. My desire is to someday work with her on a song. I think the experience will be career-changing,” Mimmie said.

She said she will perform songs such as Khetha, Selfish and sample some from her upcoming EP at the concert.

MJ Sings, an AfroPop/Soul and Afro Jazz singer/songwriter who is popularly known for his soulful tracks, said he was also excited to be performing with Berita.

“When I heard that I’d be sharing the stage with her, I was very excited. This is because performing or working with her was one of the goals that I had set for this year,” said MJ Sings.

“I hope that we can work together maybe through a song or me writing one for her.”

Vuyo Brown, a contemporary gospel artiste said: “I totally love this woman and I’m too excited to be sharing the stage with her alongside Mimmie Tarukwana and MJ Sings.”

With the free tickets already snapped up by music lovers, Berita said she was looking forward to sharing the stage with the talented artistes as well as performing her new tunes.

Before performing at the gallery, Berita will attend the unHeard Series all female edition taking place at Nust (American Space) in the morning. There, she is expected to share her journey with females in order to inspire them.

The Ndicel’ikiss hit-maker said she wants to use the unHeard Series platform to reach-out to fellow women from her hometown.

“As a young girl who grew up in Bulawayo, I’ve had the opportunity to travel and start my own entrepreneurship journey in another African country. There’re a lot of women that look up to me and I’ve always wanted to talk to them about my journey, the struggles and how it has been thus far.

“On Saturday, it’ll be all about these women as we want to uplift each other,” said Berita.

Over 50 women have already registered for the special edition of the unHeard Series with Berita.

