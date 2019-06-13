Sandra seeks band members

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

DANCER-cum singer Sandra Ndebele is looking for four new female dancers to be part of her expanded band.

Sandy is holding online auditions that will run for a week.

To be Sandy’s dancer, one has to send a 30 second video dancing to a WhatsApp number on a poster shared on social media. The best dancer will be shortlisted from there.

Sandy said thereafter those shortlisted will be called for auditions where they can be assessed.

“The reason why we are short listing people and wanting to see them live is that videos are deceiving. So seeing them live will give us a better impression about them. Thereafter we’ll release the names of the four who’d have made it,” said Sandy.

The Lizwile hit-maker who has been on an ongoing rebranding exercise said she wanted to revolutionise her presentation on stage.

“This is part of my rebranding exercise so that we change the way I present my act on stage from what it was. I need four girls to be part of the team and so far the response from people has been great,” said Sandy.

She said the auditions do not by any means indicate that she was replacing the dancers she has. “The girls (her dancers) aren’t going anywhere, they are there to stay. It’s only that I need more girls so that I can sustain shows for more hours as I prepare for a countrywide tour. We need young and energetic girls,” said Sandy.

She said she was inspired by Congolese musician Koffi Olomide for his longevity.

“Even though Koffi is old, he has young energetic dancers who dance well on stage. So that’s the whole idea about this recruitment exercise that I’m undertaking,” said Sandy.

