Judgement Yard for Kwekwe family show

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

DANCEHALL powerhouse, Judgement Yard, is expected to light up the mining town of Kwekwe tomorrow with a show lined at Kwekwe Sports Club.

The dancehall family made up of Etherton and DJ Flevah will share the decks with Kwekwe DJs Brian, Silver and Flex.

Dubbed “The Grill”, the show is expected to bring together people from all walks of life for a family show.

Show organiser, Edward Fundira, said all is in place.

“We’re expecting Judgement Yard to bring a cool environment to Kwekwe where families will be relaxed and enjoying the cool breeze while being entertained by some of the best MCs in the country,” said Fundira.

He said although drinks and braai packs would be sold at the venue, families are allowed to bring their own cooler boxes. Competitions will be held with a jumping castle, motor bikes and swimming facilities available for children’s entertainment.

After the family event, Judgement Yard will take the party to Solomon’s Café for The Grill after-party. They will be joined by Jerry Springer, Selekta Gibbz, DJs Flexx, Silver and Brian.

