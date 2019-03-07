Award nomination charms MaForty

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

STAND-UP comedian, MaForty, who has been nominated in the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) outstanding comedian category, hopes to bring back the award to Bulawayo after it was won by Q Dube last year.

The comedian is up against Bustop TV’s skit comedian, Sharon Chideu, better known as Magi as well as another stand-up comedian Long John.

Born Dumisani Ndlovu, MaForty said he was honoured to be nominated for the Namas, a year after he won his first award (Bulawayo Arts Awards outstanding newcomer).

“It feels great to be nominated at national level. I’ve always wished to be nominated and win a Nama. However, what’s important is being nominated as that alone is a win,” said MaForty.

MaForty said he started doing stand-up comedy in 2015 after he was persuaded by friend and fellow stand-up comedian T1nda. Together, the two are working on launching their comedy club called Sanctified Comedy Club.

“A few years back, T1nda and I thought of starting our own comedy club aimed at providing clean, family oriented comedy. Once we start, we’ll be working with aspiring stand-up comedians, comedy content creators and actors,” he said.

Some stand-up comedians from Bulawayo who have won the Nama outstanding comedian award are Mandla Da Comedian and Clive Chigubu.

