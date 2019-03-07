Nama voting opens

Showbiz Reporter

THE voting platform for the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) People’s Choice has been opened and will run until the awards night on March 22, 2019.

The People’s Choice Award is a special award given to an artiste or arts organisation selected by the public. However, only those who have been nominated in any of the Nama nine categories are eligible.

“As the name suggests, the People’s Choice Award is given to an individual/institution that would have received the most votes from members of the public.

“The public is at liberty to select an artiste of their choice from the Nama categories of Music, Literary Arts, Dance, Visual Arts, Film and Television, Theatre and Spoken Word,” awards organisers, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) said.

To vote for one’s favourite artiste, one has to send the artiste’s name to WhatsApp number 0786286955 with the hash tag #namapeopleschoice2019. The artiste with the most votes will be revealed at the awards ceremony.

Last year’s People’s Choice award went to Winky D who also clinched the Outstanding Album for Gafa Futi. This year, however, Winky D is not nominated for the Namas and is therefore not eligible for the People’s Choice Award.

