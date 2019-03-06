Nama nominated Bolamba have big plans

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

Gwanda’s Bolamba Performing Arts who have been nominated for the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) in the outstanding dance group category, say this is just the beginning of more achievements.

Director of the traditional dance group, Mthabisi Dube said the group was overjoyed as this is their first Nama nomination.

“We’re overjoyed to be nominated in the outstanding dance group category for the 2018 Namas as this shows that we’re on the right track. It’s the first time that we’ve been nominated for the Namas.

“We submitted our entry for the awards in 2016 but we weren’t nominated. During the past two years, we’ve been working hard on improving our performances and I’m glad it’s paying off,” Dube said.

He said for the 2019 awards, the group will submit entries for best producer, choreographer, male dancer and best dancer.

Dube said the group which was among the top three in the Chibuku Neshamwari Dance national competitions last year, was now focusing on releasing their second CD and first DVD.

He said the CD which will be titled Papati Papati, will have six songs.

“For this year, we’re working on recording our second CD titled Papati Papati. This CD is named after a Sotho game called Papati Papati. The CD will contain a song about this game, a song that promotes tourism in the country, a Sotho hymn and a song about our culture,” Dube said.

He said the group had also launched the “Ludo Lolu Hambo” initiative where they are incorporating various traditional dances from different provinces.

These include Jerusalema mbende, setapa, hosanna, mbakumba and indlamu.

Dube said the group will this year perform at the Babirwa Festival in Botswana in May and Mapungugwe Festival in Limpopo, South Africa in August.

