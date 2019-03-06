Asaph joins Skyz Metro

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Award-winning Hip Hop musician Asaph will be getting the party started on Skyz Metro FM tomorrow as he starts work at the station in the evening.

The rapper, real name Tafadzwa Tarukwana, who is famed for his Mambo hit, will be replacing Mjox who is now on the Vuka Vuka breakfast show.

Asaph will be on air every Friday from 9PM to midnight. His show will be called Good Times Friday and is aimed at celebrating Bulawayo’s club DJs and up-and-coming artistes whom he will profile during the show.

Station manager Godwin Phiri said they had called on the services of Asaph as they want to reach out to up-and-coming talent from the city.

“Asaph represents the young people of this city and he’s coming in to strengthen our connections with local artistes. He’ll be our ear on the ground when it comes to spotting up-and-coming talent,” Phiri said.

He said the musician has a great musical taste so he will also help them in terms of accommodating up-and-coming talent.

Mjox had to be shifted from his Friday slot last week after both Vuka Vuka breakfast show presenters Babongile Sikhonjwa and TKP resigned.

He and Khaya Drastic were then selected to fill up the gap.

The radio stint, if Asaph plays his cards right, will likely boost his music career and profile as he will get exposure during his show.

