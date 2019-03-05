Mbo Mahocs dazzles at Saftas

Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based TV personality, Mbo Mahocs, keeps making a mark on the SA showbiz scene.

Famed for her role as Chichi on Scandal!,Mbo dazzled on the South Africa Film and Television Awards (Saftas) stage on Saturday where she presented the prestigious award of the night – the Best Telenovela award.

On a night that Mzansi Magic’s The River emerged as the biggest winner with 11 golden horns, Mbo was joined on stage by Andile Gumbi (Isibaya’s Zweli Ntshangase-Ngubane), a famous actor, for the presentation on the anticipated award.

Oozing so much confidence, Mbo, who is not new to presenting awards as she has done so at the prestigious Zimbabwe Music Awards before, presented the award with ease.

Reflecting on the moment, Mbo said: “It was such an honour to have been given an opportunity to present one of the biggest awards of the night.

“I thank God for opening doors for me as they could have chosen someone else to present that award, but they chose me and I believe it happened for a reason.”

She said this was one of the biggest moments in her career.

Turning to her acting career, Mbo said she has been working tirelessly on her Chichi character which will be returning to the screens this month.

In order to boost her profile, Mbo has since enrolled at a film school.

“I’ve been working hard on my Scandal! character and I’m now studying film production at Africa Film Drama Art (AFDA). I’m never comfortable as I’m always eager to learn new things and hone my craft,” said Mahocs.

The TV personality, who used to present the Thatha Wena show on ZBCtv, said she misses TV presenting and is lucky to have gotten a presenting gig which she will be part of soon.

Held under the theme “Dare To Dream”, the Saftas that were hosted by the National Film and Video Foundation to honour creative excellence in the SA film and television industry, were held at Sun City and hosted by Metro FM’s duo of Pearl Modiedie and Thomas Msengana.

Among The River’s pool of winners was rising star Lawrence Maleka who scooped Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela, while fellow actor Presley Chueneyagae, who was nominated alongside Hlomla Dandala and Siyabonga Radebe, bagged Best Actor in a Telenovela.

For her role as Malefu on The River, Moshidi Motshegwa was crowned Best Actress in a Telenovela beating fellow actress Sindi Dlathu who plays badass Lindiwe Dlamini.

Taking home four gongs each were Isithembiso and Lockdown, with Lorcia Cooper winning the coveted Best Supporting Actress in a TV drama for her gangster character Tyson. The prison drama series Lockdown also took home Best TV Drama.

Veteran actors Khotso Nkhatho and Simon Bruiners were honoured with Lifetime Achiever Awards.

