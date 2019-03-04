Mampintsha abuses Babes again

SOUTH AFRICA’s Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has condemned the alleged abuse of self-proclaimed Gqom queen Babes Wodumo by her partner, Mampintsha.

Early yesterday morning, the Gqom artiste posted a live Instagram video showing the alleged abuse following what appears to be an argument between the two. In the video, Mampintsha and Wodumo can be seen arguing before the Big Nuz star strikes Wodumo (real name Bongekile Simelane) repeatedly.

Wodumo can then be heard repeatedly asking why he’s hitting her.

It remains unclear what led to the altercation between the two but the video has since sparked massive backlash, with social media users calling for Mampintsha to be arrested.

Among those who reacted to the incident was Mthethwa, who condemned Mampintsha’s actions and urged Wodumo to lay charges against her partner.

“We’re absolutley horrified by the actions of musician Mampintsha who was caught on video brutally abusing internationally celebrated artiste Babes Wodumo. We do not only condemn this senseless act, but call on Babes Wodumo to immediately press charges against him,” tweeted Mthethwa.

He also said government did not tolerate such acts and called on South Africans to “isolate the perpetrators and “fight and defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism”.

“We will never tolerate gender-based violence. It is informed by a twisted logic of patriarchal power relations in society. We call on all South Africans to isolate the perpetrators and to fight and defeat gender-based violence with the same zeal as when we fought racism.”

This is not the first time Mampintsha has been accused of abusing Wodumo.

Last year, it was revealed during an interview on Metro FM that Wodumo had split with Mampintsha following allegations he had repeatedly abused her.

Wodumo did not confirm or deny the claims and days later, the Big Nuz star responded to the allegations by saying “he may have overreacted in a couple of incidents” while neither refuting or admitting to the abuse.

– IOL

