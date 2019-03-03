Stampede at Enzo in Gweru

Showbiz Reporters

THE much-anticipated Enzo Ishall Gweru and Zvishavane shows this past weekend were oversubscribed resulting in a stampede at the Gweru show.

As early as 5PM on Friday, revellers, mostly students from MSU, thronged Club Excite where the artiste was billed to grace the club’s VIP launch. Warming up the stage for Enzo were DJs Crocx and Nelz with Gweru Zimdancehall musician Legion taking to the stage at around midnight.

When DJ Fantan – Enzo’s producer-cum manager took to the stage at 1AM and made the “Levels, Ripe naFantan” chant, the crowd went into a frenzy and gave security details a torrid time as they all wanted to be closer to the stage.

It took over 30 minutes for Enzo to make his way to the stage as the over 300 people in the outdoor space of the venue wanted a piece of the Kanjiva hit-maker. Fantan had to plead with fans to allow him into the indoor space that had over 1 000 people.

Finally, he managed to get to the stage and kicked off his performance with Matsimba. When he started performing Smart Inotangira Kutsoka, the crowd could not be controlled as they started swerving, trying to showcase their shoes and many were hurt in the process. The stage also started shaking.

When he performed the popular 50 Magate track, female revellers went wild with some showing off their dance moves, twerking while standing on top of the club’s counters.

Performing for less than an hour, Enzo left the crowd clamouring for more as they felt robbed of their money.

After being overwhelmed by the attendance in Gweru, Enzo headed to Zvishavane on Saturday for a performance at Club Vatican.

“Takawona horror mdhara wangu. Pange pasingafambiki (It was a tough experience my brother. It was fully packed and it was difficult to walk in the venue),” Enzo said as he reflected on the Gweru show.

With over 1 200 tickets sold for the Zvishavane show, many revellers had to be turned away as the show was oversubscribed.

Accompanied by the sensational Kikky BadA$$, the 50 Magate video vixen and the Chillspot family, Enzo wowed audiences in Zvishavane. Fans could not get enough of Kikky who gave revellers a perfect twerking set as Enzo performed 50 Magate. To add onto the fun, Enzo called on female revellers to square off with Kikky.

However, those who were turned away still enjoyed the musician’s performance from outside.

