JP, Ice Queen collabo out today

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER making inroads in Nigeria, Tanzania, Mozambique, Kenya and South Africa, Jah Prayzah is continuing with his quest to penetrate the continental market as he has collaborated with Zambian hip hop artiste, Cleo Ice Queen.

Titled Forever, their single that will be accompanied with a video is set to be released today on the artistes’ social media platforms.

Cleo (real name Clementina Mulenga) is not new to Zimbabweans as she is a former Big Brother Africa housemate who was voted for on several occasions by Zimbabweans as she was dating the country’s representative on the show, Hakeem Mandaza.

After being evicted from the show and losing out to Namibia’s Dillish Mathews, Cleo went all out with her music career and also ventured into radio presenting. Two years after leaving the BBA house, she won an AFRIMMA for Best Female in Southern Africa artiste in 2015. In 2017, she won the Best Female in the SunFm Kwacha Music Awards, showing that she was a force to reckon with in the music industry.

Just like Jah Prayzah, she was picked for the second season of Coke Studio – a music television series in Africa where artistes are given an opportunity to collaborate – and recorded a song with South Africa’s lady of house music – Bucie. The song titled Simunye was produced by South Africa-based Zimbabwean producer, Mr Kamera, and was a massive hit.

Her latest collaboration with Jah Prayzah that was also produced by Mr Kamera is expected to rock the continent’s airwaves as Mr Kamera is a renowned producer who has worked wonders with the likes of Ice Prince, L-Tido, Gemini Major and Bryan K.

As the two artistes are visibly hungry for success, the song is likely to create demand for Jah Prayzah’s music in Zambia and demand for Cleo in Zimbabwe. Jah Prayzah’s collaborations with artistes such as Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Mafikizolo (South Africa), Davido (Nigeria), Patoranking (Nigeria), Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Sauti Sol (Kenya) and Mr Bow (Mozambique) have seen him charm their fans and win some over. This has propelled him to greater heights, making him one of the African artistes to look out for.

