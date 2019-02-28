Fans grieve as Sikhonjwa leaves Skyz FM

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

YESTERDAY was popular Skyz Metro FM radio personality, Babongile Sikhonjwa’s last day on air as he bade farewell to the station after tendering his resignation earlier this month.

The most aggrieved people were the station’s listeners and artistes, most of whom thanked Sikhonjwa for promoting them and making radio worth listening to.

As he hosted his last Vuka Vuka breakfast show yesterday, Sikhonjwa received a cake and overwhelming farewell messages from the city’s artistes, most of whom made their way to the studios to grace the breakfast show.

Veteran Bulawayo musician Jeys Marabini, who was among the artistes, expressed his heartfelt farewell to Sikhonjwa.

“Babongile, you changed the game and made us proud to be people of Bulawayo. You believed in Bulawayo music and supported it,” said Jeys.

He went on to suggest that the city’s musicians join him for the recording of a song to honour Sikhonjwa for his impact in Bulawayo music.

Umkhathi Theatre Works, a multi-discipline performing arts ensemble, could not be left out as they performed two songs for the radio anchor.

Other artistes who bade farewell to Sikhonjwa at the station were stand-up comedian Mandla Da Comedian, Hip Hop musicians Cal_Vin and Mawiza who brought Sikhonjwa a gift as well as local Club DJs.

In their farewell messages, they were all in agreement that Sikhonjwa inspired them and had made a huge impact in their lives.

Said Mandla Da Comedian: “What you’ve done for Bulawayo is extraordinary. We’ll never forget your impact my brother.”

Sikhonjwa’s Vuka Vuka co-host TKP said she was going to have difficulties filling the void that has been left by someone who had become her brother.

“I met Sikhonjwa way back before I joined Skyz Metro FM. He’s actually the one who pushed me to pursue my music career and I don’t know if I’ll be able to fill his shoes.

“I’ll miss all the moments we had together,” said TKP.

On his part, Babongile brought his father to give a farewell speech on his behalf.

“Babongile, you’ve done the city of Bulawayo proud. You inspired both the young and old. He’s leaving Skyz Metro FM with a heavy heart as his impact was beyond entertaining people, but touching people’s lives,” said his father.

Sikhonjwa, who left the station to pursue his growing entertainment business interests, said he would always be part of the Skyz Metro FM family and would always be ready to assist whenever they need him.

