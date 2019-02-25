Comedian Doc Vikela ties the knot

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Stand-up comedian, Doc Vikela, wedded his long-time partner Nyasha Mercy Kazuru at Buxton Farm in Harare this past Saturday.

Doc Vikela who met Nyasha in 2014 said he had set a good precedence for fellow comedians.

“This was a special moment for me and my partner. I had to honour my wife through this wedding and I believe I’ve set a great example for my brothers and sisters in the comedy industry.”

The wedding which was hosted by fellow stand-up comedian Prosper Ngomashi better known as, Comic Pastor, was well attended with his friends from the entertainment industry also in attendance. Among the personalities were veteran playwright; Daves Guzha, Gonyeti from Bustop TV, Boss Kheda of PO Box TV and musician, Trevor Dongo.

Dongo, Doc Vikela said was a surprise performer for his wife who likes his music.

“My wife is a big fan of Trevor Dongo so I decided to spoil her with a special performance from him. Madiz and Leonard Mapfumo also performed,” he said.

Doc Vikela said the wedding was a double celebration as the couple was also celebrating their fourth anniversary.

“The day on which our wedding day took place – February 23 is the same day I married my wife traditionally in 2015. So the wedding was also an anniversary which was special for us,” said the comedian.

The couple has two daughters with Doc Vikela saying their wedding has bonded them.

“I’m a family man. My family comes first and this wedding has just strengthened us.”

On his career, the comedian said he had a lot of projects lined up for this year adding that he appreciates the positive feedback his web series Special Class has been receiving.

“It’s amazing to see people appreciating local content. It motivates us to continue giving people the best of local content. Special Class season finale will premiere this Tuesday and it’ll be two episodes.

“Season two will premiere in April,” he said.

