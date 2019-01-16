Attacks derail Dan Tshanda fans’ travel arrangements

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FOLLOWING Monday’s terror attacks during which four people, among them a police officer, died, fans of the late Dan Tshanda in Bulawayo are uncertain whether they will travel to South Africa for his burial tomorrow.

Tshanda, who died on Saturday, January 5, after heart failure, will be buried in Soweto.

Luxury coaches such as Greyhound/City Liner and other cross border transporters suspended their services subject to the normalisation of the situation on the ground.

This has directly affected fans who wanted to use these means of transport to travel to South Africa and make it in time for the burial tomorrow.

Some fans had planned to hire Mercedes Benz Sprinters which normally ply the Bulawayo-Johannesburg route, as transport to the funeral.

Radio personality Ezra “Tshisa” Sibanda said he was disappointed as it looks like he might not be able to travel to South Africa for the burial.

“This violent shutdown has dashed all hopes of organising travel arrangements with those who want to attend Bra Dan’s funeral. I can’t even get into touch with them. Also there’s no transport for us to go there. I’m very disappointed and it looks like I won’t travel to bury my friend,” said Sibanda.

He said even if the situation goes back to normal today, they would not make it in time for the funeral.

“I’ve spoken to Dan’s family and the burial proceedings will start at 8.30AM before they proceed to the cemetery at 11AM. So even if we left tomorrow (Thursday) morning, we won’t get there in time for the proceedings,” said Sibanda.

Dan Tshanda’s family spokesperson Moudy Mudzielwana said the musician would be buried alongside greats such as Lucky Dube at West Park Cemetery.

“Everything is set for the funeral. The proceedings will start at 8.30AM at Palm Bible Church in Dlamini, Soweto. Thereafter he’ll be buried at West Park Cemetery at the heroes’ gravesite with the likes of Lucky Dube,” said Mudzielwana.

There are some fans from Botswana travelling to South Africa to attend Dan Tshanda’s funeral.

According to a post on Facebook, fans are expected to leave Botswana today and arrive tomorrow morning just in time for the funeral.

They are likely to leave the same day travelling back to their country.

The 54-year-old pioneer of the hugely popular bubblegum genre of the 1980s died after a heart failure at Mediclinic Sandton.

Tshanda rose to fame with his group Splash following the release of their 1986 classic album Peacock, which features the smash hit of the same title.

Under his record label, Dalom Music, he produced smash hits for artistes such as Patricia Majalisa, Dalom Kids and Matshikos.

Though interest in his music had waned in SA, he and the bands in his stable remained popular in neighbouring Botswana and Zimbabwe where they toured regularly.

His last show in Zimbabwe was in December 2017 in Bulawayo.

