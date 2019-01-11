Glamping in Victoria Falls…Carl, Nelsy introduce concept

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Renowned stand-up comedian Carl Joshua Ncube and wife Nelsy have started their own tourism operation called Camp Feel Good.

The glamping business they have just launched is a glamorous way of camping and is a trend that is now popular around the world.

It entails having tourists to stay in tents that come with the modern conveniences of a hotel room like bed, duvet, pillows and charging ports.

The comedian launched the camp in the Victoria Falls Rest Camp and Lodges during the December carnival period with a sold out first edition.

Carl, who formerly ran the Zambezi House restaurant had been teasing about his new glamping business venture since last year and the last time we spoke to him he said it will be launching early 2019.

He said: “The Victoria Falls Rest Camp was the ideal place for the project of this nature as we’ve invested in infrastructure such as communal showers and toilets, security, electricity and lighting.

“This allows us to do a value added service of providing campers with a great experience and also introduce new markets to camping.”

Besides the camping, the entrepreneurial couple offer campsite entertainment, meals and excursions as add-ons to their setup.

The couple recently moved into their own tent and daily share online their diary of tent life through a web series called Alternative Home Sweet Home which is sponsored by Victoria Falls Rest Camp.

The comedian said since moving into Victoria Falls, he has really been displaying his abilities in the tourism sector, bringing some new ideas worth exploring if larger investments were available.

“The Camp Feel Good project also seeks to provide the domestic tourist with an affordable but exciting way to enjoy the resort that has often been described as being out of reach to the domestic market,” said Ncube.

“Our travels have afforded us the opportunity to see different forms of accommodation from container hotels to tented accommodation.”

Nelsy said the idea came from his various stays in tents during his Travel Vlogs.

“Carl has been known to record and document all his travels through his Carl’s Travel Vlogs and has stayed in tents in a number of these trips and so it’s not surprising that this is the idea he has pursued,” said Nelsy.

The Ncubes believe that their Camp Feel Good and Alternative Home Sweet Home project will also help them research more sustainable housing models and solutions to help address the accommodation crisis that is looming for the working population of Victoria Falls.

