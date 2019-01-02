Wenera faces financial challenges

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

ZBCtv drama series Wenera is seeking public funding to continue with the production of the series as they are faced with financial challenges.

The producer of the series Eddie Ndhlovu took to social media on Sunday to share the news that they are facing financial challenges that could hinder the production of the drama therefore they will be starting a funding campaign.

“I thank all the viewers of Wenera for their overwhelming support they have been giving us for the past years we have been on TV. Like anybody else we are facing challenges to produce your favourite drama in today’s environment. We cannot give up the fight now so we really need your support to keep the program on TV. We shall be starting a campaign to fund Wenera (after we put the logistics in order) this coming week so that we keep producing the show,” said Ndhlovu.

Wenera airs Mondays at 7PM and according to Ndhlovu they need an average of $30 000 per episode to produce the drama.

Ndhlovu added that it has come to this because ZBC have not paid them for content they had provided the national broadcaster.

“We just want to do a clean fund campaign without directly putting ZBC in the mud. Yes they (ZBC) are failing to play their part of paying for our content but this initiative to get support from the audience, so that we cover (the) direct expenses of the production, that includes studio rentals and credit owed to our service providers.”

Ndhlovu said the campaign to seek funds will start tomorrow.

“It’s more of an emergency fund that is needed otherwise we can be off screens. Our Monday episode did not air because of non-availability of the production budget. We value our audience more than anything else. So that’s why we need their help. Most people have shown interest in helping out.”

Wenera is the most watched drama series on ZBCtv according to the 2018 Zamps’ survey.

“Challenges that are faced by independent producers is the lack of market where we can sell or show our products. We only have one terrestrial television and it cannot cater for all of us. If we have more TV stations there will be great demand for content and of course competition. When there is competition there is respect to content.

“When there is respect of content there is growth of content producers. Look at South Africa, how many weekday soapies/series they have. It is because of many platforms that they have,” said Ndhlovu.

