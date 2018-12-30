Stop Over hosts Masvingo crossover bash

Walter Mswazie, Masvingo Correspondent

MASVINGO’s entertainment-starved fans will be in for a big treat tonight as a New Year’s Eve musical bash is on at Stop Over, a nightspot situated about 5km along the Masvingo-Great Zimbabwe Road.

Entertainment enthusiasts are already warming up to the musical shutdown pitting Andy Muridzo, talented choreographer Franco Slomo Dhaka, the popular Baba Harare, Stunner and Jah Signal among others.

The bash is one of its kind and promises to be a thriller because of its star-studded lineup.

A visit to the watering hole revealed that a perimeter wall had been erected right round the joint as showgoers will have to pay to get into the show.

Event organiser, Farai Chaps said all was in place for the rare musical extravaganza.

“We’re hosting the biggest musical bash in the history of showbiz in Masvingo where we expect a full house. This will mark the end of the year 2018 and beginning of 2019,” said Chaps.

He said apart from artistes from Harare, there will be slots for local up-and-coming musicians from Masvingo as the need to promote local talent cannot be ignored.

“Among the performing artistes, we’ll have local upcoming musicians as we also want to promote local talent. The show will start early at around 4PM.”

Like this: Like Loading...