DJ Maphorisa heaps praises on Jah Prayzah

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

THERE is no formula to success or making a hit song but only luck and connections according to South African multi-hit-maker DJ Maphorisa who performed in Bulawayo last week.

DJ Maphorisa is the man behind house hits Khona by Mafikizolo, Naja, Memeza and most recently Makhe and Iwalk Yepara (Nayi leWalk) that features Moonchild Sanelly.

In an interview, the DJ said there are many songs that he releases but only a few become hits.

“I don’t really have a recipe for making hits. I just love music and pay attention to what the audience wants. I guess sometimes its luck. It isn’t every song that I produce that becomes a hit.

“There are many songs that I’ve produced but only a few have become hits. I might release many songs and only one is a hit,” explained DJ Maphorisa.

Having left Oskido’s Kalawa Jazmee to form his own record company Black Boy Music, DJ Maphorisa who is now a solo artiste, said he gets ideas from anything and everything.

“Sometimes I get ideas from the streets. Sometimes I get them in the studio and come up with something there. Sometimes I ask one of my boys to send me beats and get someone to sing on it,” said Maphorisa.

Asked what he thinks of Zimbabwean music, DJ Maphorisa heaped praises on Jah Prayzah who he worked with on two tracks Sendekera and Mazuva Akanaka saying some artistes from his country have adopted some elements of his style.

“I’ve heard a lot of stuff from Jah Prayzah as I’ve worked with him and Mafikizolo on two tracks (Sendekera and Mazuva Akanaka). Working with Jah Prayzah was really great because he’s a talented guy. “He’s got a style that I like and I’ve realised that some South Africans have copied his style. There’s a big song in my country and every time it plays, I distinctly hear some Jah Prayzah elements.”

The producer has worked with international stars such as America’s Drake and Nigeria’s Wizkid on the song One Dance. He said this song was produced through a series of emails sent to him from Wizkid and Drake.

DJ Maphorisa advised other musicians to use the Internet more and work with as many people.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easy though (getting to his level) because there’s a big gap in terms of communication (between African producers and international ones). But I’d say the best thing is to try to get themselves to work with other people. It isn’t an easy thing as well but the Internet is at their disposal and gives us an opportunity to take their music to another level.”

A father to a nine-year-old daughter, DJ Maphorisa said to him singing was a career for life.

“In the music industry, there’s no such thing like retiring. Perhaps I’ll change genres and do jazz music or something like that. I don’t think I’ll retire though,” said Maphorisa.

