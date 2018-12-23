Filmmakers urged to submit concepts to Zambezi Magic

Showbiz Reporter

Zambezi Magic, a DStv channel that is meant for the SADC region is looking for five film concepts that depict the authentic African experience and reflects the nuances of the Southern region.

Timothy Okwaro, channel director – East and Southern Africa Channels for M-Net said filmmakers from Zimbabwe as well as Malawi, Zambia, Namibia, Swaziland and Botswana were being encouraged to submit their proposals on M-Net’s submissions portal before December 31.

Speaking recently at the MultiChoice Southern Africa Media Showcase 2018, Mr Okwaro said exciting new shows were in store for Zambezi Magic (DStv channel 160) viewers in 2019. These will include Our Perfect Wedding Zimbabwe, Date My Family Zambia and Date My Family Botswana.

He also reflected on the journey of the channel that offers a mix of locally produced content for markets in Southern Africa.

“Since the birth of the channel in 2015, Zambezi Magic has grown exponentially by working with local producers to share Southern African’s stories. In 2016, we commissioned five local shows and to date, we have commissioned 17 shows.

“Our channel offering comprises 85% local content and has grown from strength to strength as we continue to deliver on the content that our viewers love,” Mr Okwaro stated.

