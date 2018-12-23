UPDATED: Seagirl, Zinjaziyamluma top Skyz Metro FM awards

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Songstress Novuyo Seagirl and Zinjaziyamluma walked away with two awards each at the second edition of the Skyz Metro FM Music Awards held in Bulawayo on Friday with most nominated artiste, Asaph leaving empty handed.

The awards ceremony held at the Large City Hall celebrated the city’s music talent with Sandra’s Lizwile that features Professor taking the big one – Song of the year.

Seagirl won the Best Female and Best House awards for her track with Lance Hebron AEIOU while Zinjaziyamluma won Best Male and Best Maskhandi for his track Ebunandini.

It was great achievement for Seagirl as she was up against talented musicians such as Mimi and Luchi Shiki alongside Sandra Ndebele and Mai Mwamuka.

During her acceptance speech, Seagirl thanked Hebron who she described as the unsung hero in the song that shot her to prominence.

“God is so great and wonderful. Shout out to the man who made this possible, Lance Hebron – he’s the real deal. This award is for him,” said Seagirl.

She said she did not expect to win the Best House award as she was threatened by Mimi.

“To be very honest, I was threatened by Mimi as she knows her craft very well. Even if she didn’t win, she’s still the best,” said Novuyo.

Zinjaziyamluma, a man of few words expressed his joy by dancing on stage before giving credit to fans and those who voted for him.

It seems that the biggest hip hop song in Zimbabwe, Asaph’s Mambo, is not the biggest song in Bulawayo as it was beaten by Cal Vin’s Banjalo Abantu.

During the awards ceremony, it was a sobering and emotional moment when the late music producer Joe Maseko was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music posthumously.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Afro Soul- Bekezela Ft Ntando (Amanzi)

Best Gospel- Minister Lindani (Ngiyabonga)

Best House- Lance Hebron ft Novuyo Seagirl (AEIOU)

Best Metro Urban- Msiz’kay (Inkomo zamalobolo)

Best Hip Hop- Cal Vin (Banjalo abantu)

Best Urban Fire- Chipman (Ngiphupha ngingu landlord)

Best Break out- Indlamuva (Expiry date)

Best Music Journalist- Sindiso Dube (Fokus Magazine/Newsday)

Best Male- Zinjaziyamluma

Best Female- Novuyo Seagirl Novuyo Dube

Best Tshibilika- Clement Magwaza (Asoyami)

Best Maskandi- Zinjaziyamluma (Ebunandini)

Best Imbube- Indonsakusa (Phalamende)

Song of the year – Sandra Ndebele (Lizwile)

Outstanding contribution to music- Joe Maseko

