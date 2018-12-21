Christmas cheer…We’re willing to spare what we have: Bulawayo residents

Tonderai Zvimba/Kudzai Chikiwa, Showbiz Reporter

With three days left before Christmas, Bulawayo residents are up and about buying Christmas presents as well as foodstuffs in preparation for the big day.

A visit to most retail shops in the CBD such as OK, TM Pick n Pay, Edgars, Jet and outlets such as Chicken Inn showed a hive of activity despite the economic challenges facing the nation. Leisure spots such as Hartsfield Tshisanyama were also busy as people seem to be already in the festive mood.

A number of residents spoken to said they were looking forward to celebrating the Christmas Day with relatives and friends.

One Lybart Mandenga, a police officer said he would have wanted to spend the day with his family but unfortunately he will be on duty.

“It’s so unfortunate that this Christmas, I won’t be spending time with my family as they went to the village. I’ll be at work making sure that everyone is safe,” Mandenga said.

A photographer at Bulawayo Centre, Mr Joel Murigwa said he was looking forward to the day when he usually makes a lot of money.

“I don’t really pay much attention to the general mood of the public towards Christmas as I rely on Jesus and with Jesus everything is possible. Christmas is all about Jesus and I’m ready to celebrate it the Christian way.

“On the day, I’ll be working alongside Santa Clause taking pictures of kids with him. This is the time when I make a lot of money so that’s basically what I’ll be doing on December 25,” Mr Murigwa said.

Ms Anna Mashinya said she was looking forward to taking her family out for swimming on the day.

“Though this year’s Christmas has many challenges, we’ll try to have a great time with the little that we have,” she said.

Ms Mashinya said after swimming, they will go for dinner at her mother’s place together with her family.

Mr Gavin Muzvarwandoga who works in the ‘industries’ said he would be travelling to his rural home in Siboza, Zvishavane to join other family members for the festivities.

“Back then, our family used to go to the village every December to celebrate Christmas but after our grandparents died, we stopped meeting at our rural home. I’m glad that this Christmas my uncle BJ has requested everyone to go to the village where he’s slaughtering a cow as this will reunite us all,” said Muzvarwandoga.

He said Christmas was a time for family so it was very important to have such big gatherings as they keep families united.

Star attraction for the younger ones — Santa Claus (Leonard Thomas) who is resident at Bulawayo Centre spoke about his significance during this period.

“My role is to basically bring joy to the kids no matter what people might be going through. The Christmas spirit is very important for the people and I’ll be available till the 31st of December.”

He said the young ones were amazed by him and were taking pictures with him in their numbers. Santa is known as a person who spoils the young ones with gifts but this one did not seem to have gifts.

Taxi driver Pailos Hove said Christmas Day would be business as usual for him although he will work half day. The other half of the day has been dedicated to his family.

“It’s not the kind of festive season I wanted as I’d have loved to travel with my family to some nice place but fuel is scarce so these are some of the challenges we’re facing this festive season,” Hove said.

Generally the festive season spirit is not the usual one because of exorbitant prices of basic commodities which means reduced spending power for most families.

Like this: Like Loading...