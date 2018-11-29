Nyasha Diva tries hand at stand-up comedy

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Television personality Nyasha Diva Mtamangira who is trying her hand at comedy, will tonight make her debut performance at the “Diva’s Comedy Night” taking place at Hope Centre (Next to Forestry Commission building) in Bulawayo.

Stand-up comedy in Zimbabwe has been dominated by males but this seems to be changing as a lot of aspiring female comedians are now taking to the microphone.

Speaking ahead of the event that has been sponsored by United Refineries, Mtamangira said: “I’ve been closely working with the guys from Umahlekisa Comedy Club for the past three months. I was part of the panel at the Roast of Cal_Vin where many were impressed by my performance and since then I’ve been working on my stand-up comedy.”

Joining Mtamangira on stage will be the first female stand-up comedian to make a name for herself in Zimbabwe Ms Dee and Magi from Bustop TV as well as a spoken word treat from Thandoe the poet. The event that is billed to kick off at 7PM, will be hosted by radio personality Emma Nxumalo from Khulumani FM.

Though she is not confident that she can break into the stand-up comedy scene, Mtamangira said she is willing to give it her all. It remains to be seen how she will fare tonight.

The Diva’s Comedy Night is part of Umahlekisa’s Bulawayo comedy fiesta which starts today with the Diva’s Comedy Night as well as a Comedy and Spoken Word workshop. The fiesta will end tomorrow with the “Top Comic Search” and Gents Comedy Night at the Thistle Room.

Ntando Van Moyo, the founder of Umahlekisa Comedy Club said Mtamangira needs to be nurtured as she has a lot of potential.

“Nyasha has great potential which if nurtured, can see her make it. We’ve been closely working with her and as Umahlekisa, we’re pushing very hard to provide a platform for female comedians and those aspiring to becoming stand-up comedians. That’s why we came up with the idea of the Diva’s Comedy Night which we deliberately chose to launch during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence,” said Moyo.

Like this: Like Loading...