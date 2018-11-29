Ice Cold parties to unlock December

Showbiz Reporter

Music lovers and drinkers of Castle Lite will be unlocking summer and enjoying December festivities in style this year with Ice Cold parties that have been arranged across the country.

In Bulawayo, the first party will be at East 68 on December 8 followed by another at Zarah Lounge on December 22. BAC Lounge will be the last stop in the city with a party on December 28 – a day after the Kalawa Homecoming gig.

For those in Gweru, the action will be at Bowling Club on December 14 and Club Excite on New Year’s Eve. Club Liquids in Masvingo will be the place to be on December 21. Entertainment at all the parties will be provided by the various clubs’ resident DJs.

The Ice Cold parties which often hog the limelight because of their show stopping branding and classy entertainment, are certainly a must attend as they usually draw bumper crowds. The first edition in Bulawayo was held in 2016 outside Horizon Pub and Grill and was undeniably the city’s biggest party that year. Last year the parties were held indoors at Club Connect and Club 263 in order to contain the crowds.

