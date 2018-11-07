Club Connect goes to Harare

Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO’s Club Connect has spread its wings and will open a branch in Harare tomorrow.

The club, whose first branch was opened in Bulawayo two years ago, earlier this year opened another branch in Livingstone, Zambia.

The Bulawayo branch was however, shutdown in June as its location – Cecil Hotel – according to its proprietor Biggie Chinoperekwei, was not conducive for the clientele they were targeting.

Chinoperekwei said the Harare club, that is located at NetOne Building, Kopje Plaza would be officially opened tomorrow.

He said although the Bulawayo branch had been temporarily shutdown, the vibe still lived on as the Harare branch would have similar entertainment to that provided in Bulawayo.

“Club Connect, no matter where it opens, is headquartered in Bulawayo and as such, it takes the Bulawayo vibe with it. We’re just exporting the Bulawayo vibe to other places like Livingstone and Harare for example,” Chinoperekwei said.

The proprietor, who runs Club 263 and Private Lounge, said everything was in place for the grand opening with well-versed DJ Fujee, who was a resident DJ at the Bulawayo branch, taking up the reins in Harare.

“DJ Fujee will lead a team of young energetic DJs for the Harare launch. Like what we were doing in Bulawayo, the Harare branch will concentrate on promoting local talent.”

On the fate of the Bulawayo branch, Chinoperekwei said: “We closed down Club Connect in Bulawayo because the location wasn’t ideal. We’ve since identified a venue that’s central and ideal for what we want to do in Bulawayo.”

The Bulawayo club is remembered for hosting the likes of South Africa’s Zodwa Wabantu, DJ Tira, Distruction Boyz, DJ Shimza, Zimbabwe’s Jah Prayzah, ExQ, Trevor Dongo, Soul Jah Love and Ammara Brown among many other artistes.

The Harare club, whose product is similar to that being run by socialite, Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure – Club Sankayi – will have to really up its game in order to attract the right clientele. Club Sankayi is currently on top of its game and is being favoured by most ‘big spenders’ in the capital.

