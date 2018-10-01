Jah Signal brings Stonyeni to Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

FAST-RISING Zimdancehall chanter, Jah Signal, of the Sweetie (Stonyeni) fame will be bringing his act to Bulawayo for the first time this Friday.

Zansibar (ex-Private Lounge) will be the place to be as this will be one of Jah Signal’s first shows after he was involved in an accident in Harare two weeks ago.

Entrance to the show that is being organised by Event Techniques has been pegged at $5.

Queen and DJs Sweeto, Tawaz, SKB and T Muller will provide more entertainment.

With songs such as Sweetie and Mubako receiving heavy rotation both on radio and nightspots, Jah Signal is currently hot property.

His manager said although he is not fully recovered, he is fit and ready to take to the stage after an accident last month that left him with three cracked ribs.

“Indeed we’re coming to Bulawayo but the young man is not yet fully recovered. We’ve started doing some shows and Kadoma was our first stop this past weekend,” said Muchenje.

He said Jah Signal might sample two or three tracks from his forthcoming album Jaya.

