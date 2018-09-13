Langalakhe Mabena in Gweru

Gweru will have a weekend full of musical entertainment as the country’s talented performers Killer T and Hip Hop sensation Takura perform with two different shows today and tomorrow respectively.

The two will descend on the city alongside Jah Prayzah who will start up the weekend tonight. Musoja is billed for a performance at the Midlands Hotel in a show dubbed “The Official College welcome back party”.

The gig organised by Jah Prayzah’s own events management company JP entertainment will commence at 7P with artistes like Legion, Pied Piper, Jah Flint, Judah B, Mad P and Smuggler acting as curtain raisers for him.

The City of Progress’s finest DJs Blesh and Kaysh will be on the decks.

Keen Mushapaidze, Jah Prayzah’s manager revealed that the tickets for the show are already available at Midlands Hotel.

“Preparations for the show are going well as the stage is already set, what’s left is for Jah Prayzah and his loyal fans to grace the show. We decided to peg tickets at $5 so as to accommodate our targeted audience (students) that’s the reason why we are not going to have VIP or VVIP sections,” said Mushapaidze.

Tomorrow, the ghetto youths’ ambassador Killer T and the Mungandidii hit maker Takura will continue the weekend frenzy as they are billed to share the stage at Gweru’s luxurious night spot Club Excite.

The gig which is promoted by Exciting Pouvoir Presentation will commence at 1PM to accommodate fans who want to enjoy the chill spot of the club in the afternoon, having braai and enjoying other food stuff on the menu, with the artistes set to set ablaze the venue by performances from 8PM.

The organiser of the show DJ Crocx, who will be the MC for the night alongside Lady Donna, revealed that fans should throng the show as it is the most epic show to ever happen in the city so far during the summer season.

“All is set for the finest show to ever happen in Gweru in the summer season. We managed to bring Killer T and Takura both doing different genres so as to accommodate everyone and have a good value for their money, so we are expecting different people to grace the event for the love of music,” said Crocx.

Tickets for the gig are being sold at $5 per person.

Artistes who are supporting acts include One Band and DJs Oxygen, Nelz, Luvex, Petwares, Mzie, Chimana, Pauleads, Whyte, Brickcity, Jnr Nana and ATL.—@langamabena

