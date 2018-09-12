Showbiz Correspondent

INTWASA Arts Festival koBulawayo has released some of the attractions for this year’s fete with Theatre, Comedy and the ever popular Women, Wine and Words being on the cards.

This year’s theme for the festival is, “Realities & Experiences”, and will run from September 26 to 28.

There are a plethora of plays that come from local production houses that will be premiered at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Theatre enthusiasts will watch Blood Tongue, a Nhimbe Trust production which will be shown on September 26; The Hostel by Thulani Mbambo on September 27 and 1983 – The Dark Years by UTata KaBhekuthando on September 29.

Award winning comics are on the bill for the Comedy Night to be held on September 29. Clive Chigubu, Nceku, MaForty and gospel hip hop musician T1Nda will be headlining the show and it promises to be a fun-filled night.

For lovers of the Visual Arts there will be an exhibition at the National Gallery in Bulawayo on September 28. The deadline for submissions for the exhibition is September 18.

For the Women, Words and Wine, Intwasa had called for poets to fill in the slots for the show and they are now perusing the entries to come up with a final list.

In literature, there is a book launch by Sue Nyathi who is based in South Africa for her book called Gold Diggers. Award winning writer Philani Nyoni will be doing a master class for young writers during the festival.

Human development expert and academic Dr Charlton Tsodzo will give a talk about how technology can be used by artistes to up their game. For schools, there is a Poetry Workshop and school’s theatre programme where schools perform for each other.

Festival director Raisedon Baya said all was in place for the festival.

He said there was a time though during the year that they did not think the festival was going to happen.

“We were not sure that the festival would be on this year because of lack of resources. When we start in January we have a dream list of performers and programmes such as big artistes we want to bring for us to do the festival.

“Along the way we have to cut things because they aren’t financially feasible. Then we get partners who come on board to help us such as Nhimbe and Savannah Trust who we are grateful for,” said Baya.

This year’s Intwasa Festival koBulawayo will be shut down by Skyz Metro FM’s Umcimbi Wabantu which will be a celebration of the commercial radio station’s second anniversary.

Following last year’s maiden anniversary celebrations at White City Stadium on August 25 where thousands attended, this year’s bash will be held on the last day of Intwasa – September 29.

