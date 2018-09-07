Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

ALL is set for tonight’s much-awaited Victoria Falls charity show at Elephant Hills Resort that will feature South African legend, PJ Powers, who has challenged young musicians to sing about serious issues than to focus on sex.

“Is my age group getting airplay? No, the majority of airplay is hip-hop and they talk about sex and sex. Young artistes should stop thinking about cars, money and sex because that’s all they sing about,” she said.

The musician was speaking at the Victoria Falls Press Club on Thursday. She said “mature musicians” like her were no longer getting recognition and airplay yet their music tackles real life matters.

She said her career was born in the most turbulent time in South Africa hence in 2016 she penned a book Here I am narrating her life that was characterised by political abuse and alcoholism.

“I’m also a recovering alcoholic and I’ve been sober for 10 years,” PJ Powers said.

The charity show which has been dubbed: “An Intimate Close-Up” is being held to raise awareness and promote tolerance and integration of society.

PJ Powers said she has a soft spot for Zimbabwe dating back to the 80s when she made her first visit. Ironically, those were the years when her music was banned on South African media by the apartheid regime after her performance alongside Miriam Makeba and Harry Belafonte at a charity concert for war orphans in Zimbabwe.

She said Zimbabwe has potential to grow if authorities embrace arts tourism.

“You have been through such a tough time and one thing that can bring you out is your resources. Your tourism is so vital that if resources are conserved it will improve.

“I started coming here in the 80s and I realised something about the people which is love. I have a very soft spot in my heart for Zimbabwe and don’t need much of invitation to come here, so I’ll come anytime.”

Proceeds from the show will go to Miss Albinism Zimbabwe Trust (MAZT). Senzelwe Jubane, a local living with albinism said efforts need to be made towards fighting stigma in the society.

Bud Cockroft, one of the event organisers said tickets sales were going well. Tickets cost $65 for gold seating, $55 for silver and $35 for general seating. Victoria Falls’ four-man band — Flying Bantu will warm up the stage for PJ Powers. — @ncubeleon.

