Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL comedian Thubelihle “Nceku” Sibanda says he is humbled and grateful for being given a chance to perform for thousands of people in South Africa during the Gathering of Worshippers concert organised by renowned gospel musician, Dr Tumi.

Nceku was one of the entertainers at the show held in Pretoria last Saturday where a record 30 000 people gathered.

According to the Metro FM SABC Twitter page, Nceku had the crowd in stiches.

“What’s a gospel show without a little comedy? Nceku has the crowd in stiches. #GOW2018 @DrTumi.”

Nceku said before he got onto the stage, he was nervous as he was performing for a new crowd.

“It was quite a humbling experience and challenging before going on stage because of the nerves which was a result of facing a new crowd which you aren’t sure of how they’d respond. It was humbling after seeing the energetic response, especially seeing white people standing up on their feet to my performance,” said the comical Nceku who is back from South Africa.

He said after the performance, he had the privilege of being interviewed on some of SA’s biggest radio stations.

“After my performance, I got interviews from different radio stations that I can count up to 10. This gave me confidence that what I was actually doing up front really moved people.

“It was a great honour being headlined in one of South Africa’s biggest Radio station Metro FM twitter handle,” said Nceku.

He said being on stage came about after a meeting with Dr Tumi in the United Kingdom last year. “I met Dr Tumi last year in the UK where we had a show which we lined up together. During my performance he was part of the crowd who loved my piece. Since the trip we’ve always been in contact.

“In June he passed a message that he would love me to be at his show and do a comedy piece as it would lighten up his show. And I’ m glad I didn’t disappoint a brother after his countrymen loved my job,” said Nceku.

He said this has spurred him on to hold the third edition of his one man show in December.

“We started in 2016 and did it again in 2017. Come December 22, which I’ve marked as my annual event, something big is brewing. Preparations are at a good stage .Full details will be unleashed as time goes on,” said Nceku.

Not only is Nceku a comedian but he is also a musician and has a runaway hit song, Vel’ Angikuzwa, which was nominated for song of the year at the Bulawayo Arts Awards this year.

